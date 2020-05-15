KBC Group NV Has $1.41 Million Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,774 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JEC. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 163,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,646,000 after buying an additional 16,191 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JEC opened at $71.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.00. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 12 month low of $55.17 and a 12 month high of $98.08.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

