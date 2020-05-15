Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $16.20 Million Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,931 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 7,056 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $16,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $426,000. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,876,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Saybrook Capital NC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 46,690 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 60,248 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 27,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $166.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.64. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $112.62 and a fifty-two week high of $219.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 21.89%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several research analysts have commented on NSC shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $189.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Argus dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.23.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

