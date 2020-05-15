23,085 Shares in Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMPR. Natural Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kemper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,958,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kemper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,929,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 141.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,047,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,212,000 after acquiring an additional 614,664 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kemper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,721,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,626,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $121,016,000 after acquiring an additional 333,106 shares during the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMPR. Raymond James lowered their target price on Kemper from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Kemper from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kemper presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.20.

NYSE:KMPR opened at $57.14 on Friday. Kemper Corp has a twelve month low of $53.81 and a twelve month high of $91.40. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.35. Kemper had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kemper Corp will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Green sold 34,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,141 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,716. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total value of $865,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,158.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

