Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 137.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 351,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203,283 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Campbell Soup worth $16,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $52.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.43. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $35.27 and a 1-year high of $57.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.25.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

