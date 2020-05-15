Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 16,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 165,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,070,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $1,128,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 8,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 42,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,236,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In related news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE JNJ opened at $147.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00. The company has a market cap of $391.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.69 and its 200 day moving average is $141.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.