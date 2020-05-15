Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stock Position in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 38.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,891 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Westrock were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Westrock in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Westrock by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 243,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,889,000 after buying an additional 97,623 shares during the period. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westrock in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Westrock by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 280,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,034,000 after buying an additional 16,312 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Westrock by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 525,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,530,000 after buying an additional 21,420 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Westrock alerts:

WRK opened at $25.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.21. Westrock Co has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $44.39.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Westrock Co will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.73%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WRK. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Westrock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Westrock from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Westrock from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.