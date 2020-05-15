Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) Stock Holdings Increased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,689 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Orange were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Orange by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,582,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,686,000 after purchasing an additional 71,410 shares during the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its position in Orange by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,886,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,528,000 after buying an additional 234,186 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Orange by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,215,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,738,000 after buying an additional 301,761 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Orange by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 486,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,104,000 after buying an additional 112,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Orange during the fourth quarter worth $7,056,000. 0.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ORAN opened at $11.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.97. Orange SA has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $16.64. The stock has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.35.

Several equities analysts have commented on ORAN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orange from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. New Street Research upgraded shares of Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

