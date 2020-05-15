Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stock Position in Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) by 197.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,387 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.09% of Valvoline worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Valvoline by 2,577.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 97,856 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Valvoline by 1,520.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 146,008 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Valvoline by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 36,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Valvoline by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 352,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $347,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VVV opened at $15.60 on Friday. Valvoline Inc has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.38.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 120.89% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $578.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Valvoline’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.113 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

VVV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Valvoline from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Valvoline from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Valvoline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

