SG Americas Securities LLC Has $786,000 Stock Holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) by 80.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,866 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1,383.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3,290.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 62.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 6,772.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBT opened at $69.57 on Friday. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $39.95 and a 12 month high of $87.54. The company has a quick ratio of 8.83, a current ratio of 9.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.97.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $14.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, insider Lesley Ann Calhoun sold 381 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $29,356.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,399.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 53,600 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $4,186,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,526.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,267 shares of company stock worth $4,971,354. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GBT shares. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.25.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

