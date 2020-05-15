SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 13,002 Shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 75.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,002 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 5,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 96.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Eric Dey sold 25,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.47, for a total transaction of $8,252,134.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,279,934.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Armando Lins Netto sold 21,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.44, for a total transaction of $6,810,349.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,766 shares in the company, valued at $17,603,983.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,393 shares of company stock valued at $18,138,045. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

FLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $220.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (down previously from $325.00) on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. FleetCor Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.35.

FLT stock opened at $221.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.68. The stock has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.49. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.51 and a 1 year high of $329.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.17. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 32.37% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The firm had revenue of $661.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

