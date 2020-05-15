SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 113.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,324 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,575 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,791,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,407,000 after purchasing an additional 184,161 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in KB Home by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,480,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,722,000 after buying an additional 651,355 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in KB Home by 477.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,310,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,908,000 after buying an additional 1,083,552 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,059,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of KB Home by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,881,000 after acquiring an additional 46,473 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KB Home alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of KB Home from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet cut KB Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on KB Home from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KB Home presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.58.

NYSE:KBH opened at $24.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.88. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $40.51.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The construction company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that KB Home will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.