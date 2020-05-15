FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FCN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter valued at $84,600,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter valued at $34,768,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 456,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,465,000 after purchasing an additional 133,098 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the first quarter valued at $12,510,000. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the first quarter valued at $302,941,000. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

FCN has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. William Blair raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $152.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $115.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.74 and a fifty-two week high of $144.10.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $604.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.42 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

