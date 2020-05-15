SG Americas Securities LLC Has $830,000 Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 124.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,490 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 8,576 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.05% of Badger Meter worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 968.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 684 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMI. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

In other Badger Meter news, Director Richard A. Meeusen sold 20,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total transaction of $1,286,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,464.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Gregory M. Gomez sold 5,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $354,347.63. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,930.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter stock opened at $54.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.22. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.50 and a 12-month high of $70.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 0.82.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is 42.24%.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.