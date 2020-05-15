SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 3,034 Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) by 111.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 114,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 99,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 114,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,532,000 after purchasing an additional 12,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $153.53 on Friday. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $257.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.03 and its 200-day moving average is $188.40.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.98) by $0.51. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 766.88% and a negative net margin of 1,094.28%. The company had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -8.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on RETA. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $283.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $362.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.00.

In other news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $388,640.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,331,810.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

