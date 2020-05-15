SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Holdings in Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,312 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 21,563 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.41% of Spok worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPOK. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Spok by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 50,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Spok by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,110 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Spok by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,251 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Spok by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Spok by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Spok from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

In related news, Director Brian Oreilly bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $30,210.00. Insiders bought 6,614 shares of company stock valued at $64,140 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPOK stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $213.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Spok Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.19.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Spok had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $37.27 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 25th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st.

Spok Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides various communications solutions to healthcare, government, and other enterprises in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages.

