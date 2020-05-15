Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) by 105.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 4,344.4% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic in the first quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

ESTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Elastic from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on Elastic from $130.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Elastic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.71.

ESTC stock opened at $69.84 on Friday. Elastic NV has a 1 year low of $39.01 and a 1 year high of $104.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.32 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.91.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. Elastic had a negative net margin of 44.42% and a negative return on equity of 41.56%. The firm had revenue of $113.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.08 million. On average, analysts expect that Elastic NV will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shay Banon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $713,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,443,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,433,593.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $382,812.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,197.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,194,413. Corporate insiders own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

