Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Stock Position Trimmed by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 96.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,283 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Comerica by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,133,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,022,000 after purchasing an additional 750,836 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Comerica by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,823,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,815,000 after buying an additional 153,024 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,682,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,723,000 after buying an additional 216,060 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,536,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,279,000 after buying an additional 142,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Comerica by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,374,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,630,000 after buying an additional 166,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Comerica from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Comerica from $70.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra downgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.08.

Comerica stock opened at $31.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.34. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $74.75. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($1.41). Comerica had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

