SG Americas Securities LLC Has $833,000 Stock Position in Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,256 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 35,078 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.40% of Caleres worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAL. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Caleres by 104.0% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,457 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caleres alerts:

Shares of CAL stock opened at $5.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.62. Caleres Inc has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $24.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The textile maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. Caleres had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $698.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caleres Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAL. ValuEngine raised Caleres from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Caleres from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Caleres in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Caleres from $9.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.70.

Caleres Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.