Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 2,224 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 66.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,224 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,430,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269,878 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 69.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 553,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,394,000 after buying an additional 226,561 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,323,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,946,000 after buying an additional 215,937 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $12,580,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3,022,150.0% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 120,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,453,000 after buying an additional 120,886 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $75.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.99. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

