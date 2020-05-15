Bessemer Group Inc. Trims Position in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 93.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,201 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 1,445.9% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Unilever by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its position in Unilever by 73.4% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. 8.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

NYSE:UN opened at $48.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $83.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.51. Unilever NV has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Unilever to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.