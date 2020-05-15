Paragon Capital Management LLC Takes $6.21 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,185 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $6,210,000. Amazon.com comprises about 4.5% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 865 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,162,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $852,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,690 shares of company stock worth $41,291,707 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,388.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,197.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,948.49. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,475.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,191.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. BidaskClub cut Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,725.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, April 27th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

