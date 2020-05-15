BlackRock Inc. Grows Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,429,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,221 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.57% of AGCO worth $303,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 471.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 24,898 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of AGCO by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in AGCO in the first quarter worth $1,191,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in AGCO in the fourth quarter worth $402,000. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AGCO from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AGCO from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of AGCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. AGCO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.86.

AGCO stock opened at $45.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.10. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $35.33 and a 1-year high of $81.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.57 and a 200-day moving average of $65.75.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.44. AGCO had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

