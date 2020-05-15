State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in AGCO were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth about $3,129,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 175.6% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $45.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.57 and its 200 day moving average is $65.75. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $81.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.10.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AGCO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AGCO from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Stephens dropped their target price on AGCO from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.86.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

