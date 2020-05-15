Comerica Bank Sells 638 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Comerica Bank cut its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,343 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 77.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SIVB shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $260.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.93.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $173.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.34. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $127.39 and a 1-year high of $270.95. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.52). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $826.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 12.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,050 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.01, for a total value of $192,160.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,230,276.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 4,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,192 shares of company stock valued at $1,855,790. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

