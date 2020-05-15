Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires New Position in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4,344.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $167.91 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $60.97 and a 12 month high of $181.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,099.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.97.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.16. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $188.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.88 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Roy Benhorin sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $1,521,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 237,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,569,797.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 73,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.98, for a total transaction of $8,851,864.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 143,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,356,032.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 936,761 shares of company stock worth $117,870,329.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZM shares. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.52.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

