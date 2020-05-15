Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 9,815 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Janney Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,815 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,311,057,000 after buying an additional 789,746 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,005,385,000 after purchasing an additional 71,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 5.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,839,686 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,045,034,000 after buying an additional 1,100,533 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $309.54 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,320.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $274.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Cascend Securities lowered their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.00.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

