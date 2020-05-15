Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 176.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,993 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.7% of Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 10,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 32,605 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,776,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 55,504 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,300,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Professional Planning raised its position in Apple by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Professional Planning now owns 47,782 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in Apple by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 42,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Securities upped their price objective on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. New Street Research upgraded Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.00.

Shares of AAPL opened at $309.54 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $274.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $1,320.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

