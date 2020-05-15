Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 1,230 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,392 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. Apple makes up 3.0% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.00.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $309.54 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,320.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.