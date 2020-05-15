Family Firm Inc. Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Family Firm Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,170 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Apple from $298.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.00.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAPL opened at $309.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,320.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $274.94 and a 200-day moving average of $282.56. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

