Diligent Investors LLC Sells 5,996 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Diligent Investors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,461 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,996 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.6% of Diligent Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, CXI Advisors purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $309.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,320.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $274.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.56. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Apple’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Apple from $298.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.00.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

