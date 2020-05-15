Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Increased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Posted by on May 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 416,920 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,252 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.9% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $106,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,783,310,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,505,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,137 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Apple by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,122,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC grew its position in Apple by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,001 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $309.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,320.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $274.94 and a 200 day moving average of $282.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. New Street Research upgraded Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (down from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Apple from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.00.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Sigma Planning Corp Has $38.05 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc.
Sigma Planning Corp Has $38.05 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc.
Paragon Capital Management LLC Takes $6.21 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc.
Paragon Capital Management LLC Takes $6.21 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc.
BlackRock Inc. Grows Stake in AGCO Co.
BlackRock Inc. Grows Stake in AGCO Co.
State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Stake in AGCO Co.
State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Stake in AGCO Co.
Comerica Bank Sells 638 Shares of SVB Financial Group
Comerica Bank Sells 638 Shares of SVB Financial Group
Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires New Position in Zoom Video Communications Inc
Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires New Position in Zoom Video Communications Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report