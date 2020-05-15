Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Increased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 416,920 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,252 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.9% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $106,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,783,310,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,505,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,137 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Apple by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,122,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC grew its position in Apple by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,001 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $309.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,320.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $274.94 and a 200 day moving average of $282.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. New Street Research upgraded Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (down from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Apple from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.00.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

