Element Pointe Advisors LLC Buys 380 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,839 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 0.8% of Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 13.6% in the first quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 152,134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $23,993,000 after acquiring an additional 18,243 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 551.8% in the first quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 36,056 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 30,524 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.6% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,077,864 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $169,990,000 after acquiring an additional 47,067 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.9% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 30,207 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JSF Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 96.8% in the first quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 15,180 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 7,467 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $180.53 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $190.70. The stock has a market cap of $1,344.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.71 and its 200 day moving average is $161.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Microsoft from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra boosted their target price on Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.19.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

