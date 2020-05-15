Narwhal Capital Management Grows Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Narwhal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,827 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 4.4% of Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,783,310,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,505,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,137 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,122,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura Securities lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.00.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $309.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,320.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $274.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.56. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

