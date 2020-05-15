Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Lifted by JSF Financial LLC

JSF Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,080 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 5.2% of JSF Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Apple by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,102,083,000 after purchasing an additional 221,800 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $754,128,000 after purchasing an additional 49,316 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL opened at $309.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,320.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $274.94 and a 200-day moving average of $282.56. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Wedbush raised their price target on Apple from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. New Street Research raised Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on Apple from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.00.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

