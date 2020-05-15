Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Moser Wealth Advisors LLC

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,249 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 8.1% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its position in Microsoft by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 152,134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $23,993,000 after buying an additional 18,243 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD increased its stake in Microsoft by 551.8% during the 1st quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 36,056 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 30,524 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in Microsoft by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,077,864 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $169,990,000 after purchasing an additional 47,067 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 30,207 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JSF Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 15,180 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 7,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Griffin Securities raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $180.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,344.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.46. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

