Brinker Capital Inc. Sells 14,807 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Brinker Capital Inc. reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,145 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 14,807 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.0% of Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $309.54 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $274.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,320.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.