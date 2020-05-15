Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,219 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 8.3% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAPL opened at $309.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.56. The firm has a market cap of $1,320.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $345.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.00.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

