Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Violich Capital Management Inc.

Violich Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,026 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 6.2% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Apple by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,102,083,000 after buying an additional 221,800 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $754,128,000 after buying an additional 49,316 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA raised its position in shares of Apple by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $309.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,320.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $274.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.00.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

