Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Element Pointe Advisors LLC

Element Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 0.6% of Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $3,783,310,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,505,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,137 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,122,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $309.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1,320.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. Apple’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $243.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.00.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.