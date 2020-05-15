Chemours (NYSE:CC) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) was down 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.95 and last traded at $11.34, approximately 140,426 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,433,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.96.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Chemours from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Chemours from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Chemours from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Chemours from $33.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Chemours presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -38.33 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 56.54% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. Chemours’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chemours Co will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.84%.

In other Chemours news, COO Mark Newman acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 132,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,837.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Brown acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.06 per share, with a total value of $105,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $246,150 over the last 90 days. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Chemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,875,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Company Profile (NYSE:CC)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

