Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Healthpeak Properties Call Options (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,145 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,782% compared to the typical volume of 114 call options.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth $3,989,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth $3,767,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth $13,311,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth $239,582,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth $22,003,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

PEAK stock opened at $22.23 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties has a twelve month low of $18.63 and a twelve month high of $37.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.51.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.36 million. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

