Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) Trading Down 10%

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR)’s stock price fell 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.15 and last traded at $1.95, 2,172,567 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 67% from the average session volume of 6,490,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Gulfport Energy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub lowered Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lowered Gulfport Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Imperial Capital upped their target price on Gulfport Energy from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gulfport Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.31.

Get Gulfport Energy alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $287.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 6.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $246.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.38 million. Gulfport Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 168.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that Gulfport Energy Co. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPOR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 972.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 2,233.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8,308 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 73,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23,850 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 18,446 shares during the period. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Gulfport Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:GPOR)

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Gulfport Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulfport Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.