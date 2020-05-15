Rotork’s (ROR) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Rotork (LON:ROR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ROR. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Rotork from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 255 ($3.35) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.08) price target (down from GBX 320 ($4.21)) on shares of Rotork in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Rotork from GBX 345 ($4.54) to GBX 265 ($3.49) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Rotork currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 267.73 ($3.52).

Get Rotork alerts:

ROR opened at GBX 240.40 ($3.16) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07. Rotork has a 52-week low of GBX 177.05 ($2.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 344.70 ($4.53). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 237.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 292.10.

Rotork (LON:ROR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 13 ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 13 ($0.17). On average, research analysts forecast that Rotork will post 1364.9999983 EPS for the current year.

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.