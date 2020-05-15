IMI (LON:IMI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Posted by on May 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

IMI (LON:IMI)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 940 ($12.37) to GBX 980 ($12.89) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. CSFB lowered their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 800 ($10.52) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,040 ($13.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 1,230 ($16.18) to GBX 955 ($12.56) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 979.33 ($12.88).

Shares of LON IMI opened at GBX 821.50 ($10.81) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 785.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,009.19. IMI has a 1 year low of GBX 619.80 ($8.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,214.50 ($15.98). The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.37.

In related news, insider Daniel Shook sold 5,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 789 ($10.38), for a total transaction of £40,791.30 ($53,658.64). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 44 shares of company stock valued at $37,197.

About IMI

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Analyst Recommendations for IMI (LON:IMI)

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Rotork’s Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank
Rotork’s Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank
IMI Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank
IMI Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank
Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Purchases New Position in Arcosa Inc
Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Purchases New Position in Arcosa Inc
Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Raises Stock Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc.
Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Raises Stock Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc.
Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 3,375 Shares of Semtech Co.
Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 3,375 Shares of Semtech Co.
American International Group Inc. Sells 2,577 Shares of Westrock Co
American International Group Inc. Sells 2,577 Shares of Westrock Co


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report