IMI (LON:IMI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

IMI (LON:IMI)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 940 ($12.37) to GBX 980 ($12.89) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. CSFB lowered their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 800 ($10.52) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,040 ($13.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 1,230 ($16.18) to GBX 955 ($12.56) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 979.33 ($12.88).

Get IMI alerts:

Shares of LON IMI opened at GBX 821.50 ($10.81) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 785.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,009.19. IMI has a 1 year low of GBX 619.80 ($8.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,214.50 ($15.98). The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.37.

In related news, insider Daniel Shook sold 5,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 789 ($10.38), for a total transaction of £40,791.30 ($53,658.64). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 44 shares of company stock valued at $37,197.

About IMI

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.