Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Purchases New Position in Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Arcosa at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Arcosa by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Arcosa in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Arcosa by 24.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arcosa by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 629,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,026,000 after acquiring an additional 15,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the first quarter worth $2,440,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arcosa alerts:

ACA stock opened at $32.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.41 and a 200-day moving average of $40.72. Arcosa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.14 and a fifty-two week high of $47.85.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $488.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.22 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 6.46%. Arcosa’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Arcosa Inc will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACA. Sidoti boosted their target price on Arcosa from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Arcosa in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Arcosa from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

In other news, CEO Antonio Carrillo acquired 15,000 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.07 per share, with a total value of $451,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,472,808.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.