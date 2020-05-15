Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Raises Stock Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 50.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,520 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.09% of ExlService worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,012,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,824,000 after acquiring an additional 10,197 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 32,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EXLS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ExlService from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of ExlService from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of ExlService from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of ExlService from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.11.

In other news, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $74,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 1,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total transaction of $90,841.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,032.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $53.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.61 and a 12-month high of $79.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.19.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. ExlService had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. ExlService’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

