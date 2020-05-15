Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 3,375 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lowered its holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,375 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.07% of Semtech worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 92.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the first quarter worth $104,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 446.3% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

SMTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Semtech from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Semtech from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.73.

In other Semtech news, VP Mark C. Costello sold 3,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $105,369.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,639.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Rockell N. Hankin sold 9,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $294,417.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,464 shares in the company, valued at $4,446,960.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,685 shares of company stock worth $589,329 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMTC opened at $43.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.62. Semtech Co. has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $55.29.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.21 million. Semtech had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 9.30%. Semtech’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

