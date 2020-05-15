American International Group Inc. Sells 2,577 Shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,577 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Westrock worth $4,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westrock by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after acquiring an additional 90,397 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westrock during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Westrock by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 102,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 51,890 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Westrock during the 4th quarter valued at $4,576,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Westrock by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Westrock alerts:

Shares of WRK opened at $25.23 on Friday. Westrock Co has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $44.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.56.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Westrock had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Westrock Co will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Westrock’s payout ratio is presently 46.73%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Westrock from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. KeyCorp cut their target price on Westrock from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Westrock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Westrock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

Westrock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.