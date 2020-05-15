American International Group Inc. Acquires 2,311 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM)

American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.20% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $4,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 840,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 197,986 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 874,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,924,000 after purchasing an additional 137,300 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,424.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 27,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 26,232 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 206.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 272,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 183,793 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 34,454 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $828,963.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,735.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,506 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $91,289.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,142 shares in the company, valued at $648,974.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,390 shares of company stock worth $1,000,983 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFM stock opened at $24.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.56 and its 200 day moving average is $18.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $26.83.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 31.73%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.92.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.