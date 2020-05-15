GWM Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Colony Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $28,373,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Colony Capital by 1,851.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,171,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,187 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Colony Capital during the 4th quarter worth $9,262,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Colony Capital by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,977,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,877,000 after buying an additional 1,669,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colony Capital by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,351,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,921,000 after buying an additional 1,342,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Colony Capital from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Colony Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of CLNY opened at $1.67 on Friday. Colony Capital Inc has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $6.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $852.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.93.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.80). Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 32.68% and a negative net margin of 57.57%. The firm had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colony Capital Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.35%. Colony Capital’s payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Barrack, Jr. sold 10,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $105,510.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Barrack, Jr. purchased 73,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.72 per share, with a total value of $640,553.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Colony Capital

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

